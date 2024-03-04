Filip Jianu wins ITF tournament in Kish Island

Romanian tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu won the tournament in Kish Island (Iran), with total prize money worth USD 15,000, after defeating Serbian Branko Djuric 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Monday, told Agerpres.

Jianu (22, 340th in the ATP ranking), the tournament's top seed, won after two hours and 30 minutes against a 19-year-old ranked 920th in the world.

The Romanian defeated two Iranians in the first rounds of the competition, Ali Yazdani 6-1, 6-2 and Samyar Elyasi 6-4, 7-5, in the quarter-finals he defeated Russian Maxim Jukov 6-2, 6-3 and in the penultimate round he won against Romanian Dan Alexandru Tomescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

This was the tenth ITF title of Jianu's career and his second this year, after the one he won in Antalya in January.