Film critic Irina Margareta Nistor awarded Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters insignia

French Ambassador Laurence Auer handed film critic Irina Margareta Nistor the insignia of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters for her commitment to the service of culture and cinematography, at an event held on Thursday, at the French Institute in Bucharest at the French Institute in Bucharest.

Laurence Auer said that Irina Margareta Nistor represents an authority in Romania, in Europe in the field of cinematography, her chronicles being appreciated both by professionals and by the public.

She recalled that Irina Margareta Nistor translated the subtitles of over 500 films and plays.

The French ambassador also mentioned that Irina Margareta Nistor dubbed over 5,000 French, English, Italian and Spanish films, many of which were banned in Nicolae Ceausescu's Romania, and translated more than 100 books, novels, and theater plays, but also dictionaries from French and English.

According to the French ambassador, the film critic reported live for television on the Cesar Awards, the Cannes Film Festival Gala, the Oscars, the BAFTA and the Emmys.

Laurence Auer mentioned that, over the years, Irina Margareta Nistor has interviewed several French ambassadors to Romania, but also other personalities, such as: Isabelle Huppert, Yann Tiersen, Jean-Claude Carriere, Julie Delpy, Charles Aznavour, Francis Ford Coppola, Claude Lelouch.

The French ambassador stated that Irina Margareta Nistor has created numerous television programs: "Video Guide", "Serial Series", "Screen", "Who-lexicon", "Cinematographic Spot", "Film Puzzle".

Laurence Auer also said that, for 16 years, Nistor has been hosting the show "Vocea Filmelor" (Voice of Movies) for Radio Guerrila, Radio Gold FM and on YouTube, that since January 2013 she has a cinema column for the show "Neatza cu Razvan si Dani", as well as over 40,000 subscribers to social networks and that she signs the movie review section in "Adevarul" newspaper.

Irina Margareta Nistor said she loves France and French cinema.