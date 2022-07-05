Finance Ministry raises an additional 96 million RON from banks

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday raised 86 million RON from banks in addition to the auctions on Monday, when it borrowed 1.348 billion RON through two benchmark government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Both additional issues had a face value of 60 million RON and the banks submitted bids worth 70 million RON for one, and 26 million RON for the other.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow this July 3.8 billion RON from commercial banks, to which another 450 million RON could add through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of 4.25 billion RON is 205 million RON less than the one planned for June 2022 and will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit. AGERPRES