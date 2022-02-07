Financing of almost 500,000 euros for digitization of Romanian factories, through Transylvania Digital Innovation Hub

Two consortia, each consisting of an integrated robotics company and a Romanian factory, have been selected to receive a funding of almost 500,000 euros offered through Transylvania Digital Innovation Hub, to conduct an innovation experiment aimed at automating production, so as to sell the developed solutions to other entities in the same field.

According to a press release of the digital innovation hub, sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the two consortia selected for financing, through the pan-European DIH (Digital Innovation Hubs) projects, are: InnoWest: Inno-Robotics (technology company from Cluj-Napoca ) with West Side Production (Satu-Mare Factory) - which will increase productivity by automatically polishing welded metal assemblies; PreBots: Canonical Robots (technology company from Gijon, Spain) with Composite Industries (Zalau Factory) - which will improve the production of Pre-Preg fiber with the help of collaborative robots.

The organizations that will benefit from the financing will implement the innovation experiments between February 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 and will benefit from technical mentoring and entrepreneurial development from the experts of the Transylvania Digital Innovation Hub, but also from the other partners in the project.

DIH is a project funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program based on grant agreement no. 824964, with the aim of creating a sustainable network of Digital Innovation Hubs specializing in robotics, which will facilitate the commercialization and widespread adoption of solutions for agile manufacturing.

Transylvania Digital Innovation Hub, the first Digital Innovation Center in Romania, recognized as operational by the European Commission, operates in the North - West region of Romania, through the Transylvania IT Cluster. With a history of almost five years, the organization has managed to bring under the same umbrella a partnership composed of clusters representing different industries, three universities, the National Institute for Research and Development of Isotopic and Molecular Technologies (INCDTIM) and other support entities.