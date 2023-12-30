FinMin Bolos: Data on budget execution, preliminary financial data for 2023 look quite good

The data on the state of budget execution and the preliminary financial data for 2023 look quite good, the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, announced on Saturday, noting that it is "a good end of the year for our country".

He announced that it is for the first time that tax authority ANAF achieved its monthly revenue plan, even with a small exceeding, emphasizing, however, that there is a need to maintain this important trend for Romania.

"It had 34.7 billion RON in the plan. It achieved 35.5 billion RON. So a slight exceeding, but a good sign for us that it is possible", said Marcel Bolos.

Last but not least, the minister of finance added that December is a record month for the revenues from European funds.

"For 13 billion RON in achieved revenues, it means a lot and I thank the colleagues who were involved in achieving the 13 billion RON. Money that is registered in the budget execution account and enters the Romanian treasury. The revenue plan, preliminary, and the prime minister will announce these things, total revenues of over 55.9 billion RON are achieved in this very important month for receipts in Romania. And you should know that it is money coming into Romania's treasury", Bolos mentioned.

Asked by journalists with what budget deficit Romania would end this year, the minister of finance did not want to provide details.

After the first 11 months of the current year, the consolidated general budget deficit rose to 4.64% of GDP, respectively to 73.55 billion RON, compared to a deficit of 58.7 billion RON (4.19% of GDP) related the first 11 months of 2022, according to the data announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Finance.

