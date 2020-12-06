Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 6 ore 32 minute
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FinMin Citu: I voted for a strong economy in Romania

Captura TV
florin citu

The Minister of Finance, Florin Cîtu, stated that he voted on Sunday for a Romania with a strong economy.

"I voted for a Romania with a strong economy. An economy that should no longer be shunned by foreign investors. I voted for an economy in which private property is sacred and the entrepreneur a hero. The only type of economy that can produce the necessary resources for major investments in health and education. I voted for an economy with low taxes, and not so many," Citu wrote on Facebook.

He urged voters to go to the polls on Sunday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.