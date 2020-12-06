FinMin Citu: I voted for a strong economy in Romania

The Minister of Finance, Florin Cîtu, stated that he voted on Sunday for a Romania with a strong economy.

"I voted for a Romania with a strong economy. An economy that should no longer be shunned by foreign investors. I voted for an economy in which private property is sacred and the entrepreneur a hero. The only type of economy that can produce the necessary resources for major investments in health and education. I voted for an economy with low taxes, and not so many," Citu wrote on Facebook.

He urged voters to go to the polls on Sunday.