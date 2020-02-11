FinMin Citu: What we did with ANAF reorganization is almost fully supported by IMF

The Minister-designate for Public Finance, Florin Citu, claims that what was done in regards to the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) reorganization is supported almost fully by the team of the International Monetary Fund, the evaluation of which shows we are going the right direction.

"We started the reorganization of ANAF, which was done by Emergency Ordinance. Teams of the Monetary Fund and the ANAF looked at this reorganization and I can say that what we've done is supported almost fully by the IMF. Without discussing with them previously, their evaluation shows we are going in the right direction. And there will be some other things from this evaluation. So we are going in the right direction with the ANAF reorganization. Of course, digitizing ANAF is what I desire most this year. Not for myself, but for Romanians, to get rid of queues, of folders, of forms drawn up in pen and so forth. Everything must be done through an app, on one's phone one can see their debts to ANAF, pay their debts to ANAF," Citu said in an interview for private broadcaster Realitatea Plus.A team of the International Monetary Fund came to Romania in January to evaluate tax collection and the fiscal code and offer solutions.

AGERPRES