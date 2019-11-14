FinMin warns 2019 gov't deficit to exceed 4% of GDP if nothing done in one month and half

Romania's government deficit ten months into 2019 is 2.84% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a level that exceeds the estimate for the whole year, and if we do nothing in the next month and a half the deficit will exceed 4%, Finance Minister Florin Citu told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The deficit nine months into the year should have been 2.28%, but budget implementation at 9 months is 2.60%. Today, I present the implementation 10 months into the year, exactly as Mr Teodorovici handed it to me: 2.84%. It is what we took over (...) if we do nothing, given that there is a month and a half until the end of the year, the budget deficit will be around 4%, over 4% to be more specific," said Citu.