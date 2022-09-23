First festival dedicated exclusively to gastronomy in Transylvania, in Boros Holiday Village

The first festival meant to put Transylvanian cuisine on the international gastronomic map will take place in Boros Holiday Village in Lunca de Jos commune, central Harghita County, in the first part of October and will bring together chefs, entrepreneurs from the HoReCa industry, local producers and enthusiasts of traditional dishes and tastes.

According to a press release sent by the Pro Economica Foundation, the event aims to contribute to the rediscovery of the culinary traditions of the past, but also to promote the tastes, aromas and dishes that distinguish Transylvania from other regions of the country.

"The 'Taste of Transylvania' festival (https://gastrotransylvania.ro/) aims to start a new chapter in the Transylvanian culinary culture, to contribute to the rediscovery of the kitchen traditions of the past, but also to promote the tastes, aromas and dishes that distinguish Transylvania from other regions of the country. Last but not least, the event will attract to the Harghita area tourists interested in gastronomy and completely new culinary experiences and will contribute to the development of this county, recognized both for its nature and unique landscapes in Romania, as well as and for absolutely delicious Szekler dishes," the cited press release states.

The festival, which will take place between October 7-9, is organized with the support of the Pro Economica Foundation and, according to the mentioned source, complements the efforts made by the association to connect small producers from the Transylvania area with hotel operators and to also develop in Romania the "from farm to table" concept.

In addition to the program of gastronomic activities, the festival will also host a series of special guests from Hungary and Romania, industry professionals, such as Chef Andrei Chelaru, Chef Mihai Toader or Chef Alex Petricean, but also Andras Jokuti, Zsofi Mautner, Lajos Biro, Szabolcs Szabadfi, David Pallag or Szilard Toth, recently awarded a Michelin star, from Hungary.

The festival will take place in Boros Holiday Village, Harghita County, considered one of the most beautiful destinations in Transylvania, where tourists and participants also have accommodation options.AGERPRES