Fiscal measures to be identified to better consider expenses, with no austerity measures, PM says

The government will identify fiscal measures to better consider the expenses, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, appealing to the big taxpayers to pay their debts to the state, and the state institutions to ensure the collection of these revenues, stressing that no austerity measures will be taken.

"We want to manage public expenses. We have made the decision, at the level of the Government, certainly a decision that we have also discussed in the coalition, to identify those fiscal measures through which we can better consider the expenses, so as to ensure that at the end of the year, we are within the limits of the deficit. I want to give some details. All these measures came from the moment when, at the end of the first quarter, we found that there is a deficit in collection, and the deficit mainly belongs to the big taxpayers," PM Ciuca said.

"I would like everyone to understand that we are not talking about austerity measures here. Because we have seen in recent years that the economy, not only the Romanian economy, but any economy does not develop and does not function in normal parameters due to austerity measures. Instead, on austerity measures, I think it can be discussed in such a way that the management of public money can be done in the most efficient way possible. I would like to say from the start that these measures will not affect the salary envelope in any way, will not affect investments and also no new fees and taxes will be introduced," the prime minister emphasised.

"No one should be scared. We announce everything we decide as honestly and transparently as possible, we do not aim at any kind of measures that would affect the purchasing power of citizens, in the conditions in which we all went through this crisis situation. We were all affected by the increase in prices, by inflation and, nevertheless, we can say, after a year, that Romania managed to maintain its balance and profile itself as the most stable economy in the region, an economy which ensured an increase of 4.8 pct - 4.9 pct," premier Nicolae Ciuca added.AGERPRES