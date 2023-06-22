FITS 30/Students of Folk School of Arts and Crafts in Sibiu to paint and draw FITS performances

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), this year's edition will be painted and drawn daily by students of the Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts in Sibiu, coordinated by teachers Lavinia Cretu and Catalin Precup, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Dear residents of Sibiu, soon the biggest theatre festival, a world-renowned festival is kicking off in Sibiu I would like to thank the general director of the Radu Stanca National Theatre, Constantin Chiriac, president of this festival, for the invitation and the challenge he has launched at us this year, for the Folk School of Arts and Crafts, for the most talented students of the painting class. For ten days, from June 23 until July 2, our students will paint in different locations, and at the end of this festival, all the unique moments, captured from the performances, will be materialized in an exhibition, which we have suggestively named 'The Miracle of a Day'. We invite you to join us and give us your vote of confidence! We remind you that the most talented students of our painting course will be present during this festival. Don't forget: we are waiting for you on June 23!," said the manager of the Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts in Sibiu, Alina Vintila.

Thus, on Friday, June 23, at 19:15, the public at FITS will have the opportunity to see on Cetatii Street in Sibiu not only the Festival of Living Statues, but also the six students of the Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts, with easels, painting the show. Students Raul Tedor, Felicia Draghici, Marilena Popa, Maria Vestemean and Liviu Ovidiu Harju, helped by volunteers will paint the living statues at the FITS.

Also starting Friday, art lovers are expected at the ground floor of the ASTRA Library in Sibiu, where the exhibition 'The Miracle of a Day' will be opened, with works by students of the Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts in Sibiu. After the end of this year's edition of FITS, the most successful works executed during the ten days will be presented to the public in an exhibition to be announced at a later date.

The Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts will collaborate, for the first time, this year at FITS, with the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection Sibiu.