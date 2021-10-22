 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Five critically ill COVID-19 patients flown from Romania by military aircraft to Austria, Poland

avion spartan transport

Two C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, fitted for medical missions, took off on Friday from the 90th Air Transport Base, on humanitarian flight missions to Vienna, Austria, and Lodz, Poland according to the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN)

Thus, an aircraft took two patients from the airport in Cluj-Napoca and carried them to Vienna for transfer to a hospital there.

The other aircraft took three patients from Iasi to Lodz, with the patients to be transferred to another hospital for specific treatment.

During the flights, the medical teams that monitor the seriously ill COVID-19 patients are made up of specialists from the SMURD Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication, and the transport of patients from hospitals to the airports was done by SMURD ambulances.

The aircraft for Austria took off from Cluj-Napoca at around 14:50hrs, EEST, and the one for Poland took off from Iasi at around 15:10hrs, EEST.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.