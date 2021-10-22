Five critically ill COVID-19 patients flown from Romania by military aircraft to Austria, Poland

Two C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, fitted for medical missions, took off on Friday from the 90th Air Transport Base, on humanitarian flight missions to Vienna, Austria, and Lodz, Poland according to the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN)

Thus, an aircraft took two patients from the airport in Cluj-Napoca and carried them to Vienna for transfer to a hospital there.

The other aircraft took three patients from Iasi to Lodz, with the patients to be transferred to another hospital for specific treatment.During the flights, the medical teams that monitor the seriously ill COVID-19 patients are made up of specialists from the SMURD Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication, and the transport of patients from hospitals to the airports was done by SMURD ambulances.The aircraft for Austria took off from Cluj-Napoca at around 14:50hrs, EEST, and the one for Poland took off from Iasi at around 15:10hrs, EEST.