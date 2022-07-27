Flash floods to inundate four counties in Romania on Thursday

Romania's National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a code yellow flash flood warning valid from Thursday morning in four counties.

According to hydrologists, on July 28, between 03:00hrs and 00:00hrs, there will be overflows on slopes, torrents and streams on several river sectors in the basins of the rivers Jiu, Olt, Arges, Ialomita, and Buzau.

INHGA specialists say that dangerous river phenomena can occur with greater probability and intensity on small rivers in the counties of Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, and Prahova.

In the basins under the code, the warning levels can be exceeded and there is a risk of local flooding and increases in river flows and levels. AGERPRES