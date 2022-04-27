Florin Citu - received by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine; visited Irpin and Gostomel

Senate President Florin Citu, was received, on Wednesday, in Kyiv, by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, and visited the affected areas of the Kyiv region - Irpin and Gostomel - alongside the President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, and Irene Kalin, President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation.

"I am honored to be in Ukraine today, at the invitation of my counterpart, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanciuk, alongside the President of the National Council of the Federal National Assembly of the Swiss Confederation, Irene Kalin, and the President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi. The visit, scheduled for early April, focused on the atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine and the country's post-war reconstruction plan. I delivered a speech at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal was also present," Florin Citu said in a Facebook post.

According to a message posted on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest, the Chairman of the Ukrainian Legislature stated on this occasion that "the visit of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Romania, North Macedonia and Switzerland to Ukraine is a clear example of the way the peoples of these countries are supporting the Ukrainian people", Agerpres.ro informs.

The three officials from Romania, North Macedonia and Switzerland "stressed that they are impressed by what they have seen and are ready to continue to support Ukraine with their capabilities," the source added.

Senate President Florin Citu, "expressed his confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war and Romania's willingness to continue to help Ukraine," the embassy's message reads.

"We have been by your side from the very first hours. We have a lot of refugees from Ukraine. We work for them and I am sure we need to help them even more. We need to do more for Ukraine. Tougher sanctions are needed against Russia. However, there should also be a vision about how we should rebuild Ukraine. We need to help rebuild your country. We see a very high spirit of the Ukrainian people here. And we are confident that Ukraine will win," Florin Citu said in Kyiv.