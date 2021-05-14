Florin Citu: Economic growth in 2021 to be above all expectations from start-year

Economic growth in 2021 will be "above" all estimates from the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday, adding that, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the average nominal salary and purchasing power increased "significantly" in March this year compared to the same period in 2020, agerpres reports.

"Excellent news for all Romanians! The average nominal salary increases significantly. The purchasing power of Romanians increases significantly. We prepare the economy for the post-pandemic period. The economic growth in 2021, which will benefit all Romanians, will be above all estimates from the beginning of the year. I guarantee you," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that INS data show an index of real earnings of 105.0% for March 2021 compared to the previous month."INS: March 2021 compared to March 2020. Compared to March of the previous year, the average net nominal earnings increased by 7.7%. Salary earnings in relation to the evolution of consumer prices: the index of real earnings was 104.5% for March 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real earnings index was 105.0% for March 2021 compared to the previous month", added the Prime Minister.