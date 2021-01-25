Fmr Senate head Tariceanu, indicted in 800,000-dollar bribery case

Former Senate Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu has been indicted by prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of taking bribes worth 800,000 US dollars.

Procedurally, the anti-corruption prosecutors have reached the stage where the former prime minister is to be sent to trial.

According to a DNA press statement released on Monday, prosecutors with its department dealing with corruption and related crimes ordered the initiation of the criminal action against Tariceanu, at the time of the commission Romanian Government, for bribery.

Investigators note in their ordinance that, in the pending case there are data and evidence from which it results that Tariceanu allegedly claimed and received, in 2007-2008, from the representatives of an Austrian company, material gains worth 800,000 US dollars in guise of payment for consultancy services in exchange for the exercise of its duties in such a way as to adopt a series of decisions favourable to the company.

On January 13, 2021, Justice Minister Stelian Ion sent to Attorney General Gabriela Scutea a request for criminal investigation approved by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the beginning of a criminal investigation of Tariceanu.