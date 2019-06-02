Fondul Proprietatea shares, historic record at end-May, higher by 138 pct against 2011, when listed

The shares of Fondul Proprietatea (FP) on 30 May 2019 touched a new record of RON 1.0150, by 15 percent over the RON 0.8830 per share recorded at end of 2018 and higher by 138 percent against RON 0.4270, the closing price per share at end-2011, the year the FP was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the FP investment administrator Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

The RON 1.00 is the nominal value set by the Romanian State for the compensation of the Romanian citizens who could not be compensated tale quale with the properties lost during the communist regime, ahead of the listing on the FP at the BVB. We are thrilled to see that all of these years of work and dedication to create value for the shareholders are reflecting in the FP shares' market price. Moreover, as of September 2010, when Franklin Templeton kicked off its mandate until now, we have distributed RON 1.1696 per share as dividends and capital reimbursements, including the dividends that are to be paid at the beginning of this July, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments Limited and Portfolio Manager of the Fondul Proprietatea said in the release.

According to data presented by the FP administrator, the price of a share has had an ascending trend constantly ever since it took over leadership of the FP, with a total yield of over 165 percent since January 2011, when the Fondul Proprietatea was listed on the BVB.

In the past eight years, the FP distributed its stockholders a total of RON 11.95 billion (USD 3.27 billion).

AGERPRES