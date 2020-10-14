 
     
Football: Romania - Malta 4-1 in qualifying round of U-21 European Championship

Romania's Under-21 football team defeated Malta's 4-1 (4-0), on Tuesday evening, at the "Marin Anastasovici" Stadium in Giurgiu, in the Group 8 qualifying round of the U-21 European Championship in 2021.

The Romanian team, without a few important players, but also without coach Adrian Mutu, self-isolated after the coronavirus cases in the team, won through the goals scored by Alexandru Matan (17), Dennis Man (27, 40 - penalty kick), George Ganea (36), respectively Omar Elouni (51).

Romania will play the decisive match for qualification on November 17, with Denmark, in Ploiesti, needing a victory in order to have a better chance to be among the best five teams on the second place.

