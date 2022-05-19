Football: Romanian Istvan Kovacs, on list of 2022 World Cup referees

Romanian Istvan Kovacs has been included in the list of referees for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place between November 21 and December 18, the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced on Thursday.

Along with Istvan Kovacs, two Romanians, assistant referees Ovidiu Artene and Vasile Marinescu, will referee at the final tournament in Qatar.

Istvan Kovacs, 37, will lead his first European club final next week. He will referee the final of the Europa Conference League, which will pit AS Roma and Feyenoord Rotterdam on May 25 at 22:00 at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana. This season, the Romanian has led 10 games in European interclub competitions, including the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, score 4-3.

In the Europa Conference League final, Istvan Kovacs will be assisted by assistant referees Vasile Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene.

The last Romanian referee present at a World Cup was Nicolae Grigorescu, at the 1998 edition of the competition. AGERPRES.