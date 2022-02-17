Force of the Right registered; Orban: It's long-term project; we said no to Iohannis' betrayal

The Force of the Right party has legal standing, the request to register the party having been approved, announced, on Thursday, the leaders of the political formation.

"Starting today, the Force of the Right party is a full-blown party, which is prepared to receive new members. (...) Obtaining the legal standing by the Force of the Right is the end of a demarche started in December by the 16 founders of this political force, the request for registration having been approved," said Horia Grigorescu, who represented the party in the legal proceedings.

According to the leader of the party, Ludovic Orban, the Force of the Right practices a form of Liberalism that continues the tradition of the National Liberal Party (PNL), having at its base values, principles, and ideas validated by modern history, and it is formed by those who no longer agreed to 'be complicit to those with those who betrayed' the expectations and trust of Romanians, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The Force of the Right is born of the knowledge and character of 16 MPs that categorically said no to the betrayal of Iohannis and of the PNL leadership towards good faith Romanians that have placed their hopes and trust in a President that promised development and a political party that promised a right-wing government to bring development, economic growth, modernization and increasing the quality of life for citizens. We did not agree to be complicit with those who have betrayed the expectations and trust of Romanians. We have made the decision to not sit idly in a party in government and obtain personal advantages from being in a party in government, we chose opposition, we chose to fight against an unfair power, against a power that betrayed the electorate and does not act in the interest of Romanian citizens, but only in the interest of its clientele," said Orban.

He said that the Force of the Right commits to representing the 80 percent of citizens that believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Orban said that the Force of the Right has a political doctrine similar to that of the Republican Party of the United States, of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom and the Union for a Popular Movement in France.

According to him, the Force of the Right is "a long-term project, a construction that considers not only the elections in 2024, but proposes to build an authentic right-wing political force, to balance out Romanian political life."