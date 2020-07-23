Foreign Minister Aurescu, Saudi counterpart Al-Jubeir hold phone call

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu discussed today on the phone with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, at the request of the Saudi side, the Foreign Ministry informs.

The two officials reviewed on this occasion the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in each country and the measures adopted by the authorities, including mutual support for the repatriation of their nationals. The two senior officials also discussed global priorities in the coming period for the combat of the effects of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cited source said.

They also expressed great satisfaction at the current level of bilateral dialogue, especially following Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir's visit to Bucharest on February 12 at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Romanian - Saudi diplomatic relations.

Ministers Aurescu and Al-Jubeir discussed future development opportunities in the bilateral relationship, stressing the importance of continuing political and diplomatic, economic and sectoral cooperation in all areas of common interest, especially regarding the organization as soon as the conditions allow, of the first session of the Joint Commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation - as agreed during the visit this February, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said.