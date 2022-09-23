Foreign Ministry: Romania constantly voiced, in discussions at EU level, importance of active dialogue between EC, Hungary

Romania has constantly voiced, in the discussions at the EU level, the importance of an active dialogue between the European Commission and Hungary, shows a response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) at the request of AGERPRES, regarding the fact that the Community Executive has proposed to the member states to suspend European funding for Hungary due to corruption risks, pending the implementation of some reforms.

"The proposal recently advanced by the European Commission is based on the provisions of the European Regulation on the establishment of horizontal conditionality for the protection of the Union budget, adopted at the EU level in 2020, as part of the agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027. In the context of the negotiations on this regulation, Romania backed the establishment of a mechanism to ensure, in a proportional and balanced manner, the protection of the EU budget, respectively ensuring the principle of transparency of public expenditures and the efficient use of funds," states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, the cited source shows, "Romania has constantly voiced, in the discussions at the EU level, the importance of an active dialogue between the European Commission and Hungary that will lead to the release of solutions in the sense of strengthening unity at the European level", Agerpres informs.

"This approach of Romania, based on the encouragement of direct and constructive dialogue, was also recently reiterated by the President of Romania," points out the MAE.

Regarding the recent meeting of the General Affairs Council, which took place in Brussels on Tuesday, it "included on the agenda the third horizontal discussion on the rule of law, based on the report published by the European Commission in July 2022".

"On this occasion, the State Secretary for European Affairs Daniela Gitman reiterated Romania's support for this exercise and emphasized the importance of the exchange of experience and good practices between the member states. Against the background of the introduction of specific country recommendations in the European Commission's report, the State Secretary Romanian highlighted that this initiative to consolidate the mechanism represents a step forward to avoid duplication with other similar mechanisms and instruments," informs the MAE.