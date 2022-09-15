Foreign tourists spend almost 40pct more in Romania this summer against 2021

Foreign tourists spent by almost 40% more in Romania this summer than in 2021, the most popular holiday destinations being the mountain resorts in Transylvania and Apuseni regions, according to a study by Global Payments sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

This year, Romanian tourism had an atypical evolution, but it saw a significant economic growth, if we refer to the volume of expenses incurred in the last two summer months.

Global Payments carried out an analysis of the amounts of money transacted with the card in the months of July-August 2022, compared to the similar period last year, from which it emerged that in the two summer months 168.8 million lei were spent in Romania, compared to 155.2 million in 2021.

In total, Romanian and foreign tourists spent 13.6 million lei more on products and services than last summer, representing an 8.8pct increase in card payments. Almost half of this capital surplus was generated by foreign tourists. In the months of July-August 2022, they spent 20.5 million lei in our country, compared to 14.8 million lei in the same period of 2021, by 5.7 million lei more (38.5pct increase), told Agerpres.

The foreign tourists who spent the most money in Romania were the British ones, who spent 3.8 million lei here, in the two summer months, by almost 700 thousand lei more than in 2021. The Germans also left 2.1 million lei, half a million more than last summer, and the Italians spent 1.8 million lei, by more than 400,000 lei more than in the same period in 2021.