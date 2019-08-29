Forensic investigations at presumed teen murderer's address wrap up

The Directorate for Investigating of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on Thursday reported that the forensic investigations at the house of Gheorghe Dinca, a suspected murderer of a teen girl, have been completed for the most part.

"Today, August 29, 2019, the investigations carried out at the address of defendant Dinca Gheorghe were mostly completed, with direct reference to forensic investigations. Until the expiration of the search warrant issued by the court, other actions will be performed, according to the subsequent analysis of the means of evidence collected so far from the scene," DIICOT says in a press statement.

For almost a month, investigators searched the house, as well as Dinca's home yard, which is almost 3,000 square metres, and a special scanning device was used.

In the courtyard, several pits were discovered, some cemented or covered in concrete, with thousands of items of evidence having been collected and moved by trucks to the National Legal Medicine Institute (INML) and the National Crime Institute to be scrutinised.