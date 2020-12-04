Former Managing Director of Unifarm, prosecuted for abuse of office in new case

Adrian Eugen Ionel, former Managing Director of National Company Unifarm S.A, is being prosecuted by anti-corruption prosecutors in a new case in which he is accused of abuse of office, after having concluded with a commercial company, which was not approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania for the import/distribution of "three-ply surgical masks", a public procurement contract aimed at buying 1,500,000 such masks, the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) informs in a press release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

The DNA prosecutors with the Anti-Corruption Section ordered the initiation of the criminal action and the taking of a 60-day judicial control measure, starting with Friday, in Adrian Eugen Ionel's case, at the date of the deeds, managing director of National Company Unifarm S.A, for abuse of office if the civil servant obtained for himself or for another an undue benefit.

"Subsequently, just two days after the conclusion of the contract, the managing director of National Company Unifarm S.A would have settled to the respective company the amount of 3,599,988 lei, representing an advance from the value of the contract concluded in the above conditions. So far the company has not delivered any mask, and after the termination of the contract it did not return the amount received as an advance," specifies the release.

Early-October, the former head of Unifarm was sued by DNA in another case, accused of demanding a bribe of 760,000 euros from the representatives of a company, in exchange for awarding a contract for the purchase of protective equipment against the infection with the novel coronavirus - 250,000 overalls and three million surgical masks.