Former PM Victor Ponta gets acquitted in "Rovinari-Turceni" file

tion.ro
Victor Ponta

A panel of five judges from the High Court of Cassation and Justice definitively ordered, on Thursday, the acquittal of former prime minister Victor Ponta and former senator Dan Sova in the "Rovinari - Turceni" case file.

Victor Ponta was sent to court by the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) for allegedly committing the crimes of forgery in documents under private signature, complicity in tax evasion and money laundering. The prosecutors claim that, between October 2007 and December 2008, through his law firm, Ponta allegedly obtained from SCA "Sova si Asociatii" more than RON 181,000, for alleged activities carried out in collaboration, which weren't actually carried out at all, Agerpres informs.

Thus, the investigators noted that, on March 27, 2008, the defendants concluded an additional act to the professional cooperation agreement, in the sense that the fee due to Ponta was changed to the amount of 3,000 euros (a month before, the two energy complexes had concluded with SCA "Sova si Asociatii" other legal assistance contracts provided with success commission).

The same source specifies that the evidence showed that the cooperation agreement had no other purpose than to reward Victor Ponta for the agreements that the SCA "Sova si Asociatii" concluded with the energy complexes. The prosecutors believe that these agreements would not have been concluded if there had not been the perception at the level of the said state-owned companies that Sova benefits from Ponta's support.

stiripesurse.ro
