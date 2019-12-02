 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former Prime Minister, MEP Mihai Tudose resigns from Pro Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Mihai Tudose

Former Social Democrat Prime Minister, MEP Mihai Tudose resigned from the Pro Romania party, posting on Facebook his resignation application addressed to the formation's Braila organization. 

''Just that. For now .....,'' commented Tudose. 

''Please take note of my resignation as a member of Pro Romania. As the reasons for this act, specifically the total disagreement with the decisions of the central leadership are widely known, I don't go into further details,'' Tudose wrote in his resignation application.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.