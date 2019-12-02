Former Prime Minister, MEP Mihai Tudose resigns from Pro Romania

Former Social Democrat Prime Minister, MEP Mihai Tudose resigned from the Pro Romania party, posting on Facebook his resignation application addressed to the formation's Braila organization.

''Just that. For now .....,'' commented Tudose.''Please take note of my resignation as a member of Pro Romania. As the reasons for this act, specifically the total disagreement with the decisions of the central leadership are widely known, I don't go into further details,'' Tudose wrote in his resignation application.