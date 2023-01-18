ForMin Aurescu - telephone discussion with his Czech counterpart about Romania's accession to Schengen

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Minister Aurescu thanked the Czech Presidency of the EU Council for the support and efforts aimed at Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and highlighted the steps taken in the dialogue with the member states and the European Commission to achieve this goal in the coming period.

The MAE shows that Minister Jan Lipavsky reiterated the firm and active support that the Czech Republic will continue to give to Romania in this case, stressing that Romania's accession will bring substantial added value to the strengthening of the security of the external borders of the European Union, Agerpres informs.

The two foreign ministers also assessed the security situation generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, reiterating the importance of the multidimensional support of the European Union in supporting Ukraine. In this context, they also addressed cooperation within NATO and the need to strengthen the Eastern Flank.

Also, the two ministers discussed the use of international law instruments to hold Russia accountable and the creation of an effective and viable mechanism for judging people who have committed crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

"The dialogue between the two ministers highlighted the sustained dynamics of the bilateral dialogue and the interest of both parties in deepening and consolidating sectoral cooperation. In this context, Minister Jan Lipavsky accepted the invitation of his Romanian counterpart to pay a visit to Romania during this year", informs the MAE.