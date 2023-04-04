ForMin Aurescu at meeting of NATO foreign ministers, to discuss Black Sea security, support for Ukraine

Bogdan Aurescu will attend the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will take place at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, where he will call for continued support from allies and partners for Ukraine and will show Romania's multidimensional contribution in supporting the neighbouring country, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to Agerpres.

Minister Aurescu will also call, in preparation for the Vilnius Summit, for the full implementation of the Madrid Summit decisions and will ask for the strengthening of the Allied presence in the Black Sea region, in line with the references in the Strategic Concept to the strategic relevance of this area for Euro-Atlantic security.

The Romanian official will point out to the allies that "it is necessary to transform and strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture in the long term, especially on the Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea".

Discussions in the three ministerial working sessions will address the main issues of relevance to Euro-Atlantic security, more than a year after the start of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

The official ceremony of Finland's accession to NATO will take place before the start of the meeting.

The meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers will begin with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, where recent developments regarding Russia's aggression, strengthening Allied support for Ukraine and the internal reform process in Ukraine will be discussed.

Work will continue on Wednesday with a session of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) in Allied format dedicated to preparations for the Vilnius Summit. During this session, NATO heads of diplomacy will review the implementation of the Madrid Summit decisions, with a focus on strengthening cooperation with partner states, NATO's "Open Doors" policy, the Allied commitment to fair burden-sharing.

At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will call for continued support for Ukraine's neighbours, vulnerable to Russia's aggressive actions, such as the Republic of Moldova, which is also facing hybrid threats aimed at destabilising the state and hijacking its European course, as well as Georgia. He will call on allies to continue to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova through NATO's Defence Capacity Building (DCB) assistance packages.