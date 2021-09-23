ForMin Aurescu meets Eric Swalwell, member of the US Congress

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting in New York on Thursday with Eric Swalwell, member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, member of the Special Committee for Intelligence and chairman of its Subcommittee for Intelligence Modernization and Readiness, agerpres reports.

The discussion took place in the context of the presence in the USA of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, for the participation in the works of the high level segment of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the importance given by Romania to strengthening the Strategic Partnership and the political dialogue with the USA. He reviewed recent and substantial contacts in recent times, including President Biden's participation in the B9 Summit successfully hosted in May by President Klaus Iohannis. Aurescu also spoke about talks he had with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.This calendar of contacts reflects the maturity of the bilateral relationship ten years after the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the 21st Century Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States and the signing of the Agreement on the location of the US ballistic missile defence system in Romania - documents that represent the current foundation of the Strategic Partnership and which the head of the Romanian diplomacy negotiated on behalf of the Romanian state more than 10 years ago, the Foreign Ministry (MAE) informs.The Romanian Minister pointed out that the anniversary moment represents an opportunity to take stock of the Strategic Partnership, which is at an excellent level of depth and substance.He also stressed that next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Strategic Partnership, which will create new opportunities for its development. He emphasized the desire to materialize additional possibilities for cooperation between Romania and the USA, on all dimensions of the partnership, including the parliamentary component. The American official expressed appreciation for Romania's firm commitment as a US Strategic Partner, as well as for our country's essential contribution to regional stability and resilience, strengthening transatlantic security and promoting common values and interests.The head of Romanian diplomacy welcomed the visits made to Romania by delegations of the US Congress during 2021 and stressed the importance of further strengthening parliamentary cooperation, including through friendship groups in the legislatures of the two countries, and said the need for new organization of visits to Romania in the near future.The two officials exchanged views on the security situation in the Black Sea region, resulting in a high level of convergence on the existence of persistent security challenges, which - as the Romanian Foreign Minister pointed out - require strengthening the positions of deterrence and defense of NATO on the Eastern Side of NATO, in a unitary and coherent approach. In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu called for an increased US military presence in Romania and in the region.The head of Romanian diplomacy also stressed the importance of strengthening the US economic and investment presence in the region, reiterating the need for US financial involvement in the implementation of Rail2Sea, a strategic regional interconnection project promoted by Romania and within the Three Seas Initiative and which could make a relevant contribution to the economic development of the region, as well as to military mobility on NATO's Eastern Flank.Minister Bogdan Aurescu also highlighted the special importance for Romania and Romanian citizens of accessing the Visa Waiver program. He thus pointed out the need to make tangible progress in achieving this common goal of Romania and the USA.