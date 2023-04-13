ForMin Aurescu: Neither Ukraine nor Moldova are alone

Romania will continue to show solidarity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova for as long as necessary, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday.

"Neither Ukraine nor the Republic of Moldova are alone, on the contrary, we stand in solidarity, we are responding concretely, we are responding in a concerted, coordinated manner, both individually and within the European Union and NATO, and Romania will continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova for as long as necessary," minister Aurescu said after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova trilateral meeting on security issues.

He stressed that Romania, as a pillar of stability and a provider of security in the region, will continue to play a responsible role in support of states that are vulnerable to Russian pressure in the region.

The Trilateral was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar, Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Nicu Popescu and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Moldova Anatolie Nosatii.

AGERPRES