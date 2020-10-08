 
     
ForMin Aurescu, on Navalny poisoning: EU must have solid response

bogdan aurescu

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu says the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is a "grave violation of international law" to which the European Union must have a solid response.

"The poisoning of @navalny with a #Novichok nerve agent has been confirmed officially by the @OPCW. We are witnessing a grave violation of international law. The #EU must have a solid response, including through restrictive measures," the Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OIAC) confirmed Tuesday that a Novichok-type substance was found in Navalny's body, according to AFP.

