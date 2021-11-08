ForMin Aurescu on official visit to Washington, assures U.S. it has a staunch partner in Romania

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who is on an official visit to Washington, said that the U.S. can count on Romania, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the U.S. and Romania are "strong NATO allies" working closely on many subjects.

The two officials gave a brief press statement before holding political consultations.

Blinken underscored that the U.S. and Romania have a strategic partnership and a strategic dialogue which proves that the two states are working closely on many subjects. We side together when it comes about certain challenges by Russia and China. We stand together when it comes to European security and stability, and we stand together in many areas, Blinken said.

Speaking about the recent agreement under which Romania will be the first country to build a next-generation small modular nuclear reactor, the U.S. Secretary of State said that this technology will have a major impact on everything climate change challenge. He also mentioned joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation.

Minister Aurescu said that his visit also has a symbolic touch, because in 2021 there are 10 years since the adoption of the joint declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st century.

"We have achieved a lot, but we don't stop here. These consultations include very important topics on our agenda, important for our bilateral as well as multilateral coordination. First of all, we will discuss deepening our excellent political and security cooperation, we will emphasize the importance of close coordination in the negotiation of NATO's new strategic concept, further strengthening the deterrence and defense posture along the entire eastern flank, especially in the Black Sea, and increasing the U.S. presence in the region and in Romania as well," Bogdan Aurescu said.

The Romanian ForMin mentioned that economic and energy cooperation will also be tackled during talks, citing the Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia transnational connection projects, as well as the nuclear cooperation project which has become "another pillar of our strategic partnership."

Aurescu also spoke about Romania's desire to join the Visa Waiver program and voiced hope concrete tools can be found to move forward on this file.

"I will reiterate today Romania's firm support for the transatlantic partnership and transatlantic resilience, because they are the key to lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Europe and all over the world. Mr. Secretary, dear Tony, the United States can count on Romania as one of the strongest European and transatlantic allies and partners," Bogdan Aurescu assured, and Secretary Blinken replied that Romania can in its turn count on the U.S.