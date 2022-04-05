ForMin Aurescu: Responsibility for the war crimes committed in Ukraine belongs to Russia

Russia is responsible for the "war crimes" committed in Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court must send representatives to the field to gather evidence, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told a press conference he held jointly with his German, French and Moldovan counterparts in Berlin on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize that it is clear that the responsibility for the war crimes committed in a part of Ukraine which, at the time of the crimes was committed, was occupied by the Russian army, belongs to Russia, and the perpetrators must be held accountable, International Criminal Court must send collaborators to collected evidence on the spot," Aurescu said, according to the official translation.

He added that "Romania continues to be with its partners, France, the Federal Republic of Germany and other European countries, in moving to increase pressure on Russia to end this illegal war."

"It is extremely important, especially considering what we saw the other day in Bucha and other parts of Ukraine. It is important to stop the aggressions immediately," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister pointed out.

Bogdan Aurescu co-chaired in Germany, alongside Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Affairs Minister - as Germany is currently holding the G7 Presidency, and Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's Foreign Affairs Minister - as France is currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the International Support Conference for the Republic of Moldova (Moldova Support Platform), Agerpres informs.