ForMin Aurescu: Romania's foreign policy actions unaffected by current domestic political events

None of Romania's foreign policy actions is affected in any way by the current domestic political events, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday at a press conference delivered with his Moldovan counterpart Nicolae Popescu.

"I think that the fact that the state institutions, diplomacy, our embassies, the Foreign Affairs Ministry in general manage to very efficiently carry out their duties even in situations of internal political crisis shows that we are on the right track when it comes to resilience strengthening, that is exactly the theme of today's Romanian Diplomats Meeting," Aurescu said.

In this context, he gave as an example the successful evacuation of more than 150 Afghan citizens, Agerpres informs.

"The fact that the other day we managed an extremely complicated operation, namely the evacuation from Afghanistan of 156 Afghan citizens who are of interest to Romania and who were on our side, under Romania's protection, ie former collaborators of the Romanian contingents deployed to the theater of operations in Afghanistan - students, magistrates, teachers, human rights activists, police officers, including 53 children and teenagers, is proof that the Romanian diplomacy is working smoothly together with other Romanian institutions included in the crisis cell," Aurescu underscored.

Moreover, he added that among the evacuees there were also persons with dual Romanian-Moldovan citizenship.

"This is again an example of diplomacy resilience," he said.

According to Aurescu, the inter-institutional crisis cell no longer plans large-scale actions, but will still remain in place for a period for potential individual evacuation requests from Afghan citizens, after they will have received the necessary security greenlight