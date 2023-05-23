ForMin Aurescu: Spanish prime minister will be present in Bucharest at the beginning of June

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez will come to Bucharest at the beginning of June, announced, on Tuesday, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, during the meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community in Valencia.

"Soon we will have another important meeting in Bucharest: at the beginning of June, prime minister Sanchez will pay another visit to Romania. Today's moment is indeed a very important one, because this Trilateral with Spain and Poland strengthens our coordination both at the level of the European Union, regarding the priorities on the European agenda, which are not few, but also at the level of NATO, because both states, both Spain, but also Poland, as strategic partners of Romania, have an important contribution to the securing of the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, in this security context," the head of Romanian diplomacy conveyed.

He also addressed a problem that is on the agenda of those from the diaspora in Spain: that of dual citizenship - Romanian and Spanish. According to the law, a Spanish citizen can only have dual citizenship in exceptional cases, mentioned in agreements of this country with partner states.

In this sense, Aurescu said that the creation of a bilateral working group was established.

"Very soon we will receive the draft agreement from the Spanish Government and I hope that by the beginning of the summer we will be able to finalize this text. This means that somewhere before the end of the year the agreement could enter into force, if all the procedures are fulfilled within the normal parameters, which belong to the legislation of each state," Bogdan Aurescu said.

The minister added that he wants them (the Romanians there, ed. n.) to return to the country or to pass on their experience.

"If we have more Romanians elected in local structures, I think it is an element that increases the level of influence of the Romanian community in Spanish society. This means that we can better defend the rights and interests of the representatives of the Romanian community," emphasized Bogdan Aurescu.AGERPRES