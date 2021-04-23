ForMin Aurescu: Talks with Georgian, Ukrainian Ministers, reaffirmation of support for these countries' sovereignty

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Friday, within a special session of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral, where the heads of diplomacy from Georgia and Ukraine will attend, will highlight the "firm" commitment of Bucharest for continuing the assistance granted to the two countries for consolidating the defence capacities and will reiterate the support for their European and Euroatlantic aspirations.

"I also discussed about our partners - Georgia and Ukraine. This year, for the first time in the trilateral dialogue format, at Romania's initiative, I invited out counterparts of Tbilisi and Kiev and we will meet with them in the following hours. I am convinced that we will have a substantial dialogue. Therefore, Romania hosts these days four Foreign Ministers in Bucharest, Romania's important partners. The talks will be in the 3+2 format, which will be a good opportunity to reaffirm the support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states within their internationally recognized borders," Aurescu said, at the end of the plenary session of the Romania-Poland-Turkey Trilateral.

He added that he will highlight Romania's firm commitment for continuing the assistance for Georgia and Ukraine, for consolidating the defence capacities of these states, for increasing resilience in front of the challenges and threats they are facing.

"Furthermore, I will reiterate the support for the European and Euroatlantic aspirations of Georgia and Ukraine, at the same time with encouraging the two partners to continue the reform process in this sense," Bogdan Aurescu highlighted.

Within the special work session where Ministers David Zalkaliani and Dmytro Kuleba will be a part of, there will be an exchange of opinions on the security situation regarding the Eastern Vicinity, including from the Black Sea.