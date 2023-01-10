ForMin Aurescu welcomes Brazil's ambassador, conveys firm support for President Lula da Silva's mandate

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Tuesday Ambassador of Brazil to Romania Maria Laura da Rocha, on the occasion of her completing the mission in our country, context in which he conveyed "the firm" support for the tenure of President Lula da Silva, legitimately elected with the observance of international standards in electoral matters.

Minister Aurescu reiterated that Romania firmly condemns "the recent attacks over the democratic institutions in Brazil" and underscored "the confidence in the resilience of Brazilian institutions," a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES shows.

Furthermore, the two officials reaffirmed the attachment toward the fundamental universal values in the foreign politics of Romania and Brazil and reconfirmed the will to continue the good collaboration in a multilateral framework, for the promotion and defence of international order based on rules and on the principles of international law.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu thanked Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha for her entire activity in Romania and wished her good luck in the secretary general office she is to assume in the upcoming period within the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Federative Republic of Brazil.