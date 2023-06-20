ForMin Odobescu, Moldova's Sandu discuss Moldova's European agenda, regional security.

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Monday evening was welcomed in Chisnau, Moldova, by Moldova's President Maia Sandu to discuss Moldova's European agenda and the state of regional security, told Agerpres.

"I am happy to welcome the new Foreign Minister of Romania, Lumini ta Odobescu, to Chisinau to discuss reforms, Moldova's accession to the EU and our bilateral relationship. We will continue to work together to promote prosperity, stability and common values," Sandu wrote in a social media post.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Odobescu said that "the unprecedented openness in recent years in the bilateral framework allowed the rapid advancement of all co-operation initiatives, especially those with direct relevance to strengthening stability and supporting the overall development of Moldova."

Odobescu gave assurance about "Romania's solid commitment to promoting an accelerating the pace of the assistance projects benefitting Moldova, respectively for its comprehensive connection to the European space, through Romania."

She particularly appreciated Moldova's "substantial progress" with reform, in particular with reference to meeting the recommendations of the European Commission of June 2022, when Molodva became an EU candidate state.