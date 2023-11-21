ForMin Odobescu, online intervention at G7+ Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine Energy Sector Support

Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Ukraine Energy Sector Support, co-hosted by Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken, in an online format, where she stressed the importance of continued international support for Kyiv.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), minister Odobescu stressed the role of the United States in mobilising partner states in efforts to support Ukraine's energy sector, agerpres reports.



The head of the Romanian diplomacy also mentioned the multidimensional assistance offered by Romania to the neighbouring state, with a focus on emergency support in the energy sector and participation in the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E), within which our country is working to improve the connection of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the European energy infrastructure.



Minister Odobescu stressed the need for discussions on energy resilience, including security of energy supply, to take into account the impact of the current security situation on the Republic of Moldova, where support is needed for the diversification of the energy mix and transport routes, and also for efforts to increase efficiency and domestic production capacities.