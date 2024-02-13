ForMin Odobescu: Supporting European integration of Moldova is a firm objective of the Romanian Government

Supporting the European integration of the Republic of Moldova is a firm objective of the Romanian Government under the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Tuesday during consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of the neighbouring country, Cristina Gherasimov.

In this context, Gherasimov thanked Romania for its constant support and for its energetic action at the political level in securing favourable decisions for the Republic of Moldova adopted in recent years at the European level, according to a Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the meeting it was widely discussed how the Republic of Moldova intends to manage the negotiation process with the European Union, and the two officials reviewed joint projects that can be implemented in the area of European integration, as well as the resources needed for their implementation.

Minister Odobescu assured that Romania's diplomatic and political efforts will continue, in which sense she brought to mind the training programmes organised by Romania in the area of European affairs dedicated to diplomats and officials of the central administration of the Republic of Moldova and the exchanges of experience at the technical level between institutions. She assured of the constant concern of the Romanian Government to continue organising such programmes, especially in the context of the start of negotiations for accession to the European Union. The Romanian official encouraged the continuation of cooperation, at working level, between Romanian and Moldovan institutions to support institutional reforms and to ensure the exchange of best practices.

She also mentioned the reform efforts of the Republic of Moldova, which are visible and appreciated even at European level, as the authorities in Chisinau have to manage multiple crises generated by the illegal and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Gherasimov and Minister Luminita Odobescu highlighted the need for "joint action to ensure a sustainable, durable and irreversible process of Moldova's accession to the EU." The two dignitaries pointed out that the reform process is a complex one, but that it paves the way towards integration in the European Union and the prosperity desired by the citizens of Moldova.

The visit to Romania of Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Gherasimov represents "a reconfirmation of the special relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, as well as of the excellent stage of the bilateral dialogue," the ministry underlines.