ForMin Odobescu welcomes American-Romanian Business Council delegation

Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Wednesday welcomed a delegation of the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO) led by AMRO Executive President Eric Stewart.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting with executives of 14 American companies took place as part of AMRO's annual visit to Romania, held this year between March 20 and 21.

Also attending the meeting was US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec.

Odobescu highlighted Romania's interest in becoming a platform for regional connectivity in terms of trade, transport and energy infrastructure, as well as a hub for American companies involved in Ukraine's reconstruction.

She encouraged the American companies represented at the meeting to use the opportunities offered by Romania as an investment destination and requested the support of AMRO and its members to promote the Romanian business community in the US.

The AMRO president showed his appreciation for the openness demonstrated by the Romanian authorities and the support offered by Romania to Ukraine, an aspect also highlighted by the companies in attendance. They showed interest in strengthening business ties with Romania.

Other subjects at the meeting regarded the regional situation and the efforts of Romania and the partner states to regional security, and the possibilities for joint action in support of Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program.

Founded in 2012 at the initiative of Eric Stewart, the American-Romanian Business Council (AMRO) is an American organisation based in Washington, part of the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA). Currently, AMRO consists of 39 companies coming from various business areas, including energy, defence, communications and IT, pharmaceuticals, as well as storage infrastructure.