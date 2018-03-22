ForMin Szijjarto: An additional 10 border checkpoints opened with Romania for Hungary's April 8 parliamentary elections

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told a press conference in Targu Mures this Thursday that an agreement has been reached with the government of Romania for all ten checkpoints on the border with Romania that are usually closed to be open on April 8, when Hungary will be holding parliamentary elections.



We hope that many of the Hungarians who live abroad will cast ballots, for our Parliament to represent all Hungarians worldwide. We agreed with the government of Romania that on voting day, April 8, all ten border checkpoints that are usually closed to be open from 8am to 6pm Hungary time, so this will facilitate the access of Hungarians from abroad to Hungary, Szijjártó said.



The minister added that the sides also agreed on the Romania - Hungary border infrastructure, where 11 checkpoints are permanently open to traffic and another 10 smaller crossing points are open only on Saturdays.



We have agreed with the government of Romania for two of these facilities to be opened permanently, so they will work permanently as of the end of this year, and the Romanian government also voiced readiness to open a third access route, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.