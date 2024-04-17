Forta Dreptei party to have Saturday its first congress since its establishment

Forta Dreptei party [Right Force] will hold its first congress on Saturday, at the Palace of the Parliament, during which elections for the national leadership will take place. Also, the candidates for the local and European parliamentary elections, as well as the political vision of the party for this year's elections will be presented.

"Forta Dreptei is organizing on Saturday, April 20, 2024, the first congress of the party since its establishment, which will take place at the Palace of the Parliament, starting at 12:00 pm. During the meeting, the elections for the national leadership of the party will take place, the Forta Dreptei candidates for the local and European parliamentary elections on June 9, as well as the political vision of the party for this year's elections will be presented," reads an announcement sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday by Forta Dreptei.

According to the same source, the representatives of the political formations within the Dreapta Unita [United Right] alliance and the general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, are invited to the event to address a message to the delegates present.