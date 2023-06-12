 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four Bangladeshi nationals found illegally staying in Romania

https://cvlpress.ro/
Imigrari

Four nationals of Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 40, have been found by the immigration police illegally staying in Romania, the Bacau County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) informed on Monday.

Three of them were escorted to the Border Crossing Point at the Henri Coanda Airport.

Upon leaving the country, three of them were banned for one year from entering any member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation.

The fourth person was fined RON 400, and a return decision was issued on his name for voluntary departure from Romania within 15 days.

Upon leaving the country, he will be banned for six months from entering any member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.