Four Bangladeshi nationals found illegally staying in Romania

Four nationals of Bangladesh, aged between 20 and 40, have been found by the immigration police illegally staying in Romania, the Bacau County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) informed on Monday.

Three of them were escorted to the Border Crossing Point at the Henri Coanda Airport.

Upon leaving the country, three of them were banned for one year from entering any member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation.

The fourth person was fined RON 400, and a return decision was issued on his name for voluntary departure from Romania within 15 days.

Upon leaving the country, he will be banned for six months from entering any member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation. AGERPRES