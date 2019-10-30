Four years after Colectiv club deadly fire, justice in no hurry to find culprits

Chairman of the Colectiv Association Eugen Iancu said on Wednesday that heading the state institutions are "almost the same characters who proved that in the 30 years since Communism they have changed absolutely nothing," and that justice is in no hurry to find the culprits for the deadly Colectiv Club fire of four years ago.

According to him, the video images recently released by daily Libertatea show that the intervention of the authorities on October 30, 2015 "was a shame"."I made a criminal complaint in 2016 because I knew very clearly that the intervention that night was a catastrophe. It was a shame, a moment when our leaders wanted to increase their image; they never were interested in the life of the wounded. (...) I am haunted by the fact that leading the state institutions are almost the same characters who have proven that in the 30 years since communism they have changed absolutely nothing. (...) And hospitals show what they look like not because of us, but of those who run these hospitals, those gods of medicine who have always been concerned about the money that goes into their pockets for operations or for one thing or another, not for changes in the system.(...) I would have liked to see the rectors, deans, university professors, going to the Ministry of Health and say: 'No more!' instead if denying the existence of nosocomial diseases that absolutely all can demonstrate. They should have come out and said: 'We must build.' (...) Justice itself is in no hurry to investigate, to find the culprits. When there are 64 dead and no culprit locked up, I think there is a very, very big problem," said Iancu at the Colectiv Club. He is the father of a 22-year-old called Alexandru, a survivor of the fire who three weeks after the fire succumbed to a nosocomial infection at the Sf. Ioan Hospital of Bucharest, where he was being treated for burns.More than 60 people lost their lives in the deadly fire that broke out on the evening of October 30, 2015, at the Colectiv Club in Bucharest, where the band Goodbye to Gravity was giving a concert for the release of its new album. The fire erupted during the concert and spread rapidly, resulting in many human casualties.