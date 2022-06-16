French ambassador Auer to get French companies connected with city of Oradea

At the Oradea City Hall on Thursday, French ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer expressed her desire to get French companies connected with the local administration of Oradea for various future projects.

"This is my first time in Oradea, but in Bucharest I've only heard good things about your city, which is a model for how you manage to highlight historic buildings. What we want is to bring in French investors to Oradea to find out what opportunities they have to grow their business here. We also want to facilitate future collaborations with trained people who could contribute their know-how to the projects you have planned. It is very important to have a good collaboration with the local university, whose graduates could be the employees of tomorrow of those who want to invest in Oradea," Auer is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Oradea City Hall

Meeting Auer were Oradea Mayor Florin Birta, Bihor County Prefect Dumitru Tiplea, Deputy Chair of the Bihor County Council Calin Gal , and lawmaker Biro Rozalia, the chair of the Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee and initiator of this visit to Oradea.

The diplomat expressed her appreciation for the way in which the local public administration transformed the city, and also for the way in which it manages to attract European funds for development.

The meeting offered the participants an opportunity to discuss the importance of a collaboration between the Romanian and the French side, and the mayor spoke about the accelerated pace of development of the city, made possibly by European funds.

Emphasis was also placed on the county's development projects, with Gal mentioning that upgrading the local road infrastructure is being considered, which would also lead to economic growth. He added that in Bihor County there are five industrial parks already taking shape, which could retain the workforce in place.

The French official also discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, saying that huge efforts are being made to support Romania.

AGERPRES.