French companies showing particular interest in road, railroad infrastructure on recovery, resilience funds

French companies belonging to France's largest employers' organisation, Mouvement des Entreprises de France, are particularly interested in road and rail infrastructure projects funded under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a statement released on Friday by Romania's Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE), Agerpres reports.

A delegation of French business people and staff of the French Embassy in Bucharest met on Thursday afternoon MIPE officials in a meeting organised on the sidelines of an official French trade mission to Romania on February 1 - 3.MIPE officials presented to the French investors the efforts for economic recovery amidst the recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, priorities in the projects under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as details on their implementation deadlines.The aim of the meeting was to provide direct interaction, a question-and-answer session and an interactive exchange of ideas on projects, legislative permissiveness, as well as challenges that the French business community may face during the implementation of reforms and investment under PNRR."The French side displayed particular interest in road and rail infrastructure, including projects to make signage in the two transport segments digital," according to MIPE.At the same time, projects for the development of energy production facilities and digital transformation of identity cards, and urban mobility were among the areas proposed by the French business people for future collaborations with the Romanian side.According to MIPE, the French investors inquired into PNRR-funded tourism projects and public procurement legislation.In answering questions from the French businessmen, MIPE officials provided extensive explanations on all issues related to PNRR projects, with both sides open to collaborating and encouraging French companies to participate in future investment projects.