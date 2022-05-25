Freshly back from Helsinki,Senate head reaffirms Romania's support for Finland, Sweden's NATO bid

Senate President Florin Citu was on a working visit to Helsinki on Tuesday in connection to Finland's NATO accession request.

"Romania supports Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. Stronger together. Finland's NATO accession will strengthen the Alliance even more. Romania fully supports Finland's bid to join NATO. Finland's decision once again proves the importance of the Alliance and its decisive role in ensuring peace and security, especially in the current context of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Senate President Florin Citu said during the meeting with Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Matti Vanhanen, as cited in a Senate statement.

According to the cited document, Citu commended "Finland's historic decision, which once again proves the Alliance's importance and its decisive role in ensuring peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area, including in the current security context marked by the Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Florin Citu said that "Romania relies on Finland and Sweden's support for a reinforced, coherent and unitary stance on the eastern flank from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea".

Also, the President of the Romanian Senate expressed interest in structuring bilateral cooperation around topics of common interest, such as education, economy, culture, cybersecurity, digitization, research and green technologies.

Regarding the European agenda, Citu pointed out that "Romania supports the ambitious goals set forth at EU level regarding the digital transition, a process implying considerable efforts and reforms in all economic sectors, and which should be based on balanced and equitable solutions, capable of leading to the economic development of our countries and preventing the deepening of the differences among us." AGERPRES