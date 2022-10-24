Funds worth 220 million RON for investments dedicated to producers in mountain area

The residents of the mountain area who want to invest in centers for the collection and processing of milk, forest fruits, mushrooms and medicinal plants, for the establishment of mountain sheep farms, respectively, can sign up within the related support programmes until 21 November, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The three support programmes, carried out through the National Agency of Mountain Area (ANZM), grant funding for the establishment of: milk collection and/or processing centers in the mountain area, centers for the collection and/or processing of forest fruits, mushrooms and/or medicinal plants and aromatic plants from the wild growing and/or cultivated flora; mountain sheep farms, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the amount earmarked to the programmes is approximately 220 million RON from the national state budget, and the value of the projects varies depending on the type of investment. Thus, the principle according to which access to the programmes works is "first-come - first-served," for this reason the MADR encourages speed in the submission of projects.

The three investment programmes are to unfold until the end of 2022, and the corresponding payments can be made until 29 December 2023.

The projects are submitted on the www.azm.gov.ro website, where the applicants' guides can also be consulted.

The relevant Ministry shows that the purpose of the three programmes aims, at the one hand, to stimulate Romanian capital investments, which leads to the creation of jobs and maintenance of active population in the mountain area, and, on the other hand, to support local producers in order to provide consumers with quality products.